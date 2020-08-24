Nehawu: Strike action at NHLS to continue indefinitely

The union said its withdrawing labour in the middle of the pandemic in order to get results from government. Protests began on Friday at the NHLS facilities across the country.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) on Monday said that its strike action at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) would continue indefinitely.

Workers are protesting against staff shortages and the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), among other issues.

The union said that it was withdrawing labour in the middle of the pandemic in order to get results from government. Protests began on Friday at NHLS facilities across the country.

Workers gathered at human resources offices and embarked on lunch hour pickets.

They are also claiming that the employer was not complying with occupation health and safety regulations.

“As Nehawu, we want to confirm that we are going ahead with our mass action across the sectors we've organised, which will include a stay away on Friday,” said Nehawu spokesperson Khaya Xaba.

Meanwhile, the NHLS has asked government to confirm that services rendered by its employees were essential and the essential services committee was expected to hear the matter on Wednesday.

