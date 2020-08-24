‘My kids are crying, there’s no food’: Virus leaves families without income

Schools closed their doors during March, due to the lockdown, putting an abrupt halt to drivers' income.

CAPE TOWN - The Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project said scores of school taxi drivers and their families were left without meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools closed their doors during March, due to the lockdown, putting an abrupt halt to drivers' income.

The group said there were currently just over 100 drivers who transport primary and high school pupils in the Mitchells Plain area.

Denver van Aarde, the chairperson of the Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Project, said even with schools reopening and most grades returning today, it was not business as usual.

“They are driving their children themselves. This means that drivers don’t have an income, and some go days without food.”

He said the majority of parents had informed them that drivers’ services won't be needed as their children are only attending school a few times a week.

Van Aarde said it was heartbreaking to see colleagues and friends suffer this way.

“Someone just sent a WhatsApp to say they have three kids, they’re hungry and the kids are crying. There is no food.”

Van Aarde has appealed to the public for donations as the group has been making up food parcels to support desperate drivers and their families.

“Whatever you have, even if it’s one potato. Please open your hearts to help them.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.