Murdered Nomvuzo Atoli was saving money to go to university, says sister

Browns Farm residents discovered Nomvuzo Atoli’s body on a dumping site late last week. There have been no arrests.

CAPE TOWN - The sister of a 22-year-old woman found murdered in Philippi has described her as a friendly person whose tragic death has left a huge void in their hearts.

Browns Farm residents discovered Nomvuzo Atoli’s body on a dumping site late last week. There have been no arrests.

Landiswa Atoli said that the tragic loss of her younger sister had turned the family’s world upside down.

“We have a deep hole and there’s no one who can close it. She was a friendly person and a sweetheart,” she said.

She said that the deceased completed matric two years ago but did not have money to go to university.

Nomvuzo has spent these two years working from home as a hairstylist to save money to apply to study at the University of Cape Town.

Atoli said her that sister’s death came as a second blow as the family was also struggling to come to terms with the loss of Nomvuzo’s mother, who died after suffering a stroke in April this year.

Community members of the Siyanyanzela informal settlement found the woman’s body on Thursday morning dumped among rubbish in a large green and white container. She had sustained injuries to her head.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.