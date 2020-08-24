CT Metrorail says no COVID-19 cases reported since resumption of operations

Metrorail first resumed limited services in June, but only reopened the southern line between Cape Town and Retreat.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail said that it had no issues with commuter behaviour or compliance following the reopening of the Cape Flats line under level 2 lockdown.

Twelve trains will operate weekdays between 6:15am and 7:30pm from Heathfield to Cape Town.

The rail operator’s Riana Scott said that the capacity had increased to 70%.

“Not a single COVID-19 case has been recorded among commuters screened in our precincts. This is a status we want to keep, and our employees will continue to do their duties to maintain the status quo.”

However, as usual, Metrorail is having to deal with infrastructure damage.

“In the meantime, our technical teams are dealing systematically with the aftermath of the lockdown, particularly on the northern routes where vandalism took place.”

