Law enforcement out in full force highlighting SA’s liquor consumption patterns

Officers have clamped down on residents and businesses who flouted lockdown regulations as South Africans welcomed their first weekend under the eased regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement was out in full force at the weekend as the lifting of the alcohol ban has again put South Africa’s liquor consumption patterns in the spotlight.

Under level 2, the sale of liquor is permitted for on-site consumption at pubs, restaurants and taverns.

However, several arrests were made in less than a week under the new measures.

Despite strict measures, including the wearing of masks, restrictions on social gatherings, and a 10 pm curfew, some residents have disregarded the rules.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department’s Wayne Minnaar said: “A joint operation was conducted in Hillbrow last night by the SAPS, JMPD and Gauteng traffic police. Seven suspects were arrested for public drinking and 42 liquor outlets were closed. 32 facilities were searched and 52 vehicles were stopped and searched.”

Just this weekend, a mother in Ekurhuleni committed suicide after two of her children died and the other was severely wounded when a fire engulfed their shack.

The tragedy struck while she was allegedly drinking at a shebeen.

In Tshwane, three metro police officers and a suspected drunk driver died in a head-on collision. The driver sped off in a bid to avoid arrest, resulting in the horror crash.

