Large parts of Tshwane without power after Nyala substation tripped

Technicians are now on-site to establish what went wrong.

JOHANNESBURG - Large parts of Tshwane were without power on Monday morning after a trip at the Njala substation.

Affected areas include Pretoria East, Centurion, and the CBD.

Technicians had been on-site to establish what went wrong.

There was no indication yet when the power was expected to be restored.

The City's Lindela Mashigo said: “An isolator near the Nyala substation exploded and caused the whole substation to trip, leaving the whole eastern and southern suburbs of Pretoria without electricity.”

The outage caused major traffic on the roads.

SOWETO COMMUNITY PROTESTS OVER ONGOING POWER CUTS

Meanwhile, police were monitoring a protest over electricity in Soweto.

Earlier police used rubber bullets to disperse a group of residents.

The community of the Elias Motsoaledi informal settlement waS angry over the ongoing power outages in their community.

They barricaded roads near Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “They woke up this morning and barricaded the road near Bara where the police were summoned to the area. The community members were breaking the robots and throwing stones at the police. Police used rubber bullets to disperse them.”

Large parts of Soweto and the Vaal found themselves without electricity on Monday morning.

Eskom said its implemented so called ‘load reduction’ to prevent overloading in high density areas.

The utility had asked affected residents to safeguard their appliances by switching them off until the power was restored at 9 am.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.