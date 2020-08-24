Property Industry:COVID slump sees youth opting to stay home & ditch paying rent

New data suggests more and more tenants are falling behind on their rent, more young people are choosing to hold off on moving out of their parent’s homes and the rental market is increasingly under pressure.

CAPE TOWN - The property industry counted the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic as the grinding economic crisis takes hold.

New data suggests more and more tenants were falling behind on their rent, more young people were choosing to hold off on moving out of their parent’s homes and the rental market was increasingly under pressure.

FNB property strategist John Loos said due to a lack of economic opportunities, more young people were staying with their parents for longer and, in other cases, people losing their jobs during the lockdown may opt to return to the “nest”

“This will likely slow the rate of demand both for residential buying and for residential rentals for the foreseeable future.”

As the financial crisis deepens the percentage of tenants in good standing with their landlords had dropped significantly from around 80% in previous years.

“TPN’s preliminary statistics put it at 62% by June. It’s a very low number.”

Loos adds it’s increasingly becoming a tenant’s market.

“Overall, rental inflation has declined, probably means that in some areas there is actual rental deflation.”

In some cases, the low-interest rates may be working in favour of home buying and against renting.

