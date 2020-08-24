20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Gone, not forgotten: SA remembers Uyinene Mrwetyana & reflects on GBV

The University of Cape Town student, aged 19, was raped and murdered at the Post Office in Claremont by a worker, Luyanda Botha.

Many have honoured Mrwetyana memory on the anniversary of her death. Picture: Kate Solomons
Many have honoured Mrwetyana memory on the anniversary of her death. Picture: Kate Solomons
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Uyinene Mrwetyana has been remembered on the anniversary of her death, with people from all walks of life paying tribute on social media.

The University of Cape Town student, aged 19, was raped and murdered at the Post Office in Claremont by a worker, Luyanda Botha.

Botha received three life sentences and will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Her murder sparked outrage and protests over violence against women.

Many have honoured Mrwetyana memory on Monday with moving posts on social media.

Others reflected on recent cases of gender-based violence, as brutality against women and children continued.

Just last week, the body of Nomvuzo Atoli was found dumped at Browns Farm, in the Western Cape. No arrests were made after the 22-year-old’s murder.

Her murder came two months after 17-year-old Amahle Quku was found in the same area. One man was arrested for her murder and remains behind bars.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the bodies of five women were found in uMthwalume. Two men were arrested for the crimes, but one suspect took his own life. The other was released due to a lack of evidence and the community continues to live in fear.

In June, 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. Muzikayise Malephane was arrested and charged for her murder.

South Africans have shared their fears about continued violence against women and children, and have vowed to fight against these crimes.

*PODCAST: SA’s War on Women: Remembering Anene Booysen

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA