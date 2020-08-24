Gone, not forgotten: SA remembers Uyinene Mrwetyana & reflects on GBV

The University of Cape Town student, aged 19, was raped and murdered at the Post Office in Claremont by a worker, Luyanda Botha.

CAPE TOWN – Uyinene Mrwetyana has been remembered on the anniversary of her death, with people from all walks of life paying tribute on social media.

Botha received three life sentences and will not be eligible for parole for 25 years.

Her murder sparked outrage and protests over violence against women.

Many have honoured Mrwetyana memory on Monday with moving posts on social media.

Others reflected on recent cases of gender-based violence, as brutality against women and children continued.

A year after the savage murder of #UyineneMrwetyana nothing as changed. Is the fact that 3 life sentences only equal 25 years the biggest problem. 8.3 years in prison for a life. Nelson Mandela gave 27 for trumped up police state charges. It's madness. #PutSouthAfricaFirst — Kobus Koekemoer (@koekemoer_kobus) August 24, 2020

Remembering #UyineneMrwetyana whose life was senselessly taken by a man. Rest in Power🤍 Fly high🕊! #aminext #StopGBV pic.twitter.com/olcEjBLyqr — zoeh not zoe (@zoehsam_) August 24, 2020

#UyineneMrwetyana was 19 yrs when she went to a post office to collect a parcel but never came out alive.

I am sorry that you had to endure all that. I am sorry that today you are the face of the scourge that is the reality of women in this country.



Rest in eternal peace.🕊️ — ConcernedCollectiveUFS (@ufs_collective) August 24, 2020

#UyineneMrwetyana

and a year later we're still wondering "am i next?"

Rest easy,Uyinene❤. pic.twitter.com/bSJSMsIMuw — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) August 24, 2020

Remembering Uyinene..... May we kindly stop the GBV and raping our sisters bafethu! 🕊️🙏🏿 #UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/2j70meovPf — Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) August 24, 2020

It's been a year now, but it's feels yesterday 😭💔we always remember you angel🕊️may your soul rest in peace 🙏#UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/mV36LlS3nd — 👑QueenB 🐝 (@Bongi91471385) August 24, 2020

A year ago today, your life was brutally taken. We marched, we cried & we fought for you, & so many others.



A year on, we’re still marching, we’re still crying & we’re still fighting for you, & so many others.



RIP Nene, we hope to make you proud one day ✊🏿#UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/k7DRFX1vWK — Mzansi's Rugby Academy (@MzansisRugby) August 24, 2020

Dear Uyinene, may your soul continue to rest in perfect peace. We miss you Angel and we will continue fighting against GBV #ripuyinene #UyineneMrwetyana #womenforchange pic.twitter.com/6su4Rq4Ew6 — Women For Change (@womenforchange5) August 24, 2020

Remember and pray and fight for #UyineneMrwetyana and all the victims of #GBV in South Africa, today and all the tomorrows 🌱 #StopGBV — Hassana Moosa (@HassanaMoosa) August 24, 2020

We’ve marched the streets. We’ve worn black. We’ve worn doeks and we have been weeping for our fallen sisters and still nothing has changed. We will never forget Uyiuyi,Rest in eternal peace.#UyineneMrwetyana pic.twitter.com/NymsjTOT0i — Sweets🔱 (@Nandi_Pia) August 24, 2020

Just last week, the body of Nomvuzo Atoli was found dumped at Browns Farm, in the Western Cape. No arrests were made after the 22-year-old’s murder.

Her murder came two months after 17-year-old Amahle Quku was found in the same area. One man was arrested for her murder and remains behind bars.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the bodies of five women were found in uMthwalume. Two men were arrested for the crimes, but one suspect took his own life. The other was released due to a lack of evidence and the community continues to live in fear.

In June, 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. Muzikayise Malephane was arrested and charged for her murder.

South Africans have shared their fears about continued violence against women and children, and have vowed to fight against these crimes.

*PODCAST: SA’s War on Women: Remembering Anene Booysen

