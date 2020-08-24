Fredie Blom wanted a better life for Delft youth, says community leader

Blom, affectionately known as Oupa, passed away over the weekend at the age of 116.

CAPE TOWN - A Delft community leader said that the late Fredie Blom, one of the oldest South Africans, always focused on teaching the youth to be better.

Blom, affectionately known as Oupa, passed away over the weekend at the age of 116.

He was born in the Eastern Cape in 1904 and lost many family members to the Spanish Flu in 1918.

He and his wife had been living in Delft for decades.

The Delft Senior Forum’s Gadija Francis said that Oupa was a hero in the community.

“If I think of all the crimes in the community, he always spoke about these crimes to the youth. He called on them to respect their parents and not to commit crimes. He focused on this.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.