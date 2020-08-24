Family of murdered Alexandra woman question post-mortem report findings
The family told EWN that they suspected that there was a cover-up because the evidence in the case was simply disappearing.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of an Alexandra woman who was killed and her body discovered by her 14-year-old son in July, said that they would not give up until they find justice for her.
The family told Eyewitness News that they suspected that there was a cover-up because the evidence in the case was simply disappearing.
The police are investigating the murder, however, no arrests have yet been made as a post-mortem report was still outstanding.
The Alexandra mother, who cannot be named to protect her children, was found in the bathroom with her head in a bucket of water.
However, the initial post-mortem report concluded that she had died of natural causes.
Her sister, who can be identified, questioned the findings which resulted in a new report being compiled.
“We explained exactly how she was found in the bathroom, which was very alarming to the doctor. Then he said he was withdrawing the entire [post-mortem] report and he was going to do a second post-mortem,” she said.
She said that her sister’s estranged husband told the children not to enter the locked bathroom before the eldest climbed through a window where he found his mother’s body.
All she wanted was justice for her sister.
“We are broken as a family. My sister was my pillar of strength and she would have wanted justice,” she said.
The family is considering hiring a private investigator.