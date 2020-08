Explosion at Arab gas pipeline leads to total blackout in Syria

The minister said the explosion occurred between the Ad Dumayr and Adra areas in Syria.

CAIRO – An explosion on the Arab gas pipeline has caused a total blackout in Syria, the state news agency (SANA) reported on Monday, quoting the nation’s electricity minister.

Syria’s oil minister said the explosion could be a terrorist act.

