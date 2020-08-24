Expert: SA should have started energy procurement process sooner
South Africa has issued a request for proposals to procure 2,000 megawatts of emergency power.
CAPE TOWN - An energy expert believes that South Africa should have embarked on its energy procurement process earlier.
South Africa has issued a request for proposals to procure 2,000 megawatts of emergency power.
The Energy Department at the weekend formally initiated the process under its risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme.
*SA seeks proposals for 2,000 MW of emergency power
Loadshedding has become a regular occurrence in the country as state-owned power utility Eskom has grappled with various issues at its power plants.
Energy analyst Chris Yelland said: “If we started two years ago, we would have it by now. But let’s be thankful that we have it now. I think it’s a good achievement that it’s finally been brought out after many talks.”
Yelland said there would be plenty of proposals.
“There is money and an appetite, that’s not a problem at all. The problem is bureaucracy. But as I said, it is happening and the request for proposals is out.”