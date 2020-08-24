Expert: SA should have started energy procurement process sooner

South Africa has issued a request for proposals to procure 2,000 megawatts of emergency power.

CAPE TOWN - An energy expert believes that South Africa should have embarked on its energy procurement process earlier.

The Energy Department at the weekend formally initiated the process under its risk mitigation independent power producer procurement programme.

Loadshedding has become a regular occurrence in the country as state-owned power utility Eskom has grappled with various issues at its power plants.

Energy analyst Chris Yelland said: “If we started two years ago, we would have it by now. But let’s be thankful that we have it now. I think it’s a good achievement that it’s finally been brought out after many talks.”

Yelland said there would be plenty of proposals.

“There is money and an appetite, that’s not a problem at all. The problem is bureaucracy. But as I said, it is happening and the request for proposals is out.”

