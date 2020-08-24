EWN Weather Watch: Gauteng to get taste of summer, CT to bring out the brollies

EWN brings you your weather update for Tuesday 25 August 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The first taste of spring for the northern and eastern provinces of South Africa is expected this week.

According to the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecast, temperatures are expected to reach the mid and high 20s over Gauteng, the North West, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo and even the low 30s in the Lowveld as spring creeps closer.

GAUTENG:

Break out your summer outfits as fine and warm weather is forecast for most of Gauteng on Tuesday.

Johannesburg will see highs of 25°C, while Pretoria will top 27°C, with a brisk southeasterly breeze expected.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/fk4viyXsk2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 24, 2020

WESTERN CAPE:

After a weekend of sunshine, residents of the Mother City will have to pack away their shorts and T-shirts and bring out the winter woolies for Tuesday as Cape Town is expected to see some more rain. There's a 60% chance of rain, with a high of 17°C forecast for Cape Town.

Worcester, George and Beaufort West can expect clear skies with mild to warm temperatures, while Vredenal will have a bit of cloud cover.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/l2F4nMxLL9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 24, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL:

Beach lovers can rejoice with fine and warm weather forecast for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s.

Durban will see a high of 27°C, Richard’s Bay 31°C, and Newcastle 30°C on Tuesday.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.8.2020 pic.twitter.com/m27aNoHlSl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 24, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

