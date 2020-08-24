EC police hunting 8 prisoners following holding cell escape

The suspects who are on the run are wanted for crimes including murder, rape, house break-in and theft.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police are on the hunt for eight awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from Mount Ayliff police cells in the Alfred Nzo district on Saturday night.

Preliminary investigations indicated that officers heard a loud knock from the holding cells, and when they went to check it out a man who was also being held there informed them that prisoners had escaped from other cells.

Police discovered that iron bars and windows in the cell had been damaged.

The suspects who are on the run are wanted for crimes including murder, rape, house break-in and theft.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by a task team that was assembled immediately after the incident on the instruction of provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga. The prisoners are believed to be very dangerous to society as they have committed serious offences, ranging from murder, rape, and robbery,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana.

A week ago, a man wanted for murder and attempted murder also escaped from the Parow police holding cells.

