Durban's historic Grey Street Mosque on fire

DURBAN - The historic Grey Street Mosque in the Durban CBD is on fire.

Emergency service officials have rushed to the scene to try and extinguish the blaze.

KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie: "Paramedics are also on stand-by at the scene, however at this stage no casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is goignt o be investigated by the police."

The structure has a capacity of up to 7,000 worshipers and was built in the 1930s.

This makes it one of the largest and oldest mosques in the southern hemisphere.

“There is a fire at the Mosque in Grey st, Durban CBD. The fire department is on scene. We also have several ambulances at the scene but no report of casualties as yet. Cause of fire unknown,” Robert McKenzie, KZN EMS Spokesperson. @NkoRaphael



— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2020

