Durban's historic Grey Street Mosque on fire

Emergency service officials have rushed to the scene to try and extinguish the blaze.

A screengrab of firefighters putting out a fire at the historic Grey Street Mosque in durban on 24 August 2020.
A screengrab of firefighters putting out a fire at the historic Grey Street Mosque in durban on 24 August 2020.
16 minutes ago

DURBAN - The historic Grey Street Mosque in the Durban CBD is on fire.

Emergency service officials have rushed to the scene to try and extinguish the blaze.

KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie: "Paramedics are also on stand-by at the scene, however at this stage no casualties have been reported. The exact cause of the fire is not known at this stage and is goignt o be investigated by the police."

The structure has a capacity of up to 7,000 worshipers and was built in the 1930s.

This makes it one of the largest and oldest mosques in the southern hemisphere.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

