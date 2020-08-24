DA MP dismisses claims he went on a booze shopping spree during Parly meeting
Democratic Alliance (DA) member of Parliament (MP) Tsepo Mhlongo on Monday maintained he was out buying data, not alcohol.
CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Tsepo Mhlongo on Monday insisted he was not on a booze shopping spree despite being caught out on camera in what appeared to be a liquor store.
A video of Mhlongo interrupted the Parliamentary broadcast last Wednesday. It is understood that his camera accidentally activated while he was at a grocery store.
Mhlongo maintained that he was out buying data, not alcohol.
“I was going to buy airtime because my data was running out. For a virtual meeting, you need data. That was the only thing I was going to do,” Mhlongo said. “You want to create hype because you don’t have anything to talk about. I was not caught stealing government money.”
Mhlongo has since apologised and according to an official DA statement has been duly reprimanded.