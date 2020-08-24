COVID-19: SA’s recovery rate now at 83%, with over 610k cases since March

The health ministry said 2,728 new infections were picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the number of confirmed cases, since March, to almost 610,000.

JOHANNESBURG – The health ministry reported that 72 more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 13,059.

Gauteng had the highest number of fatalities after it recorded 41 COVID-19 related deaths. It was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 12 deaths, the Eastern Cape with 11, and the Western Cape with eight deaths.

On the positive side, the recovery rate has edged up to 83% meaning over 506,000 people have recovered so far.

