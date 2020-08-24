COVID-19 restrictions claim another business as STA Travel South Africa folds

STA Travel South Africa on Monday announced that it had ceased operations.

CAPE TOWN - The travel ban due to the COVID-19 lockdown has claimed another business.

The company made the announcement on Facebook.

STA Travel is the latest casualty due to travel restrictions imposed as part of South Africa’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Inter-provincial travel was reopened under level 2 lockdown last week, but for many travel operators, it was too little too late.

International travel is still not allowed. In a short statement, STA Travel South Africa informed customers that it had ceased trading and that consultants would not be able to assist them at this time.

The company said persons that had a previous booking or live booking would receive further communication in the coming days.

Sta Travel’s website has also been taken down.

