Correctional Services Dept encouraged by COVID-19 recovery rate in prisons

To date, there had been more than 6,400 confirmed cases. The number of active cases reduced to just over 500, with 369 officials infected.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Correctional Services on Monday said it had seen an almost 89% COVID-19 recovery rate in prisons.

To date, there had been more than 6,400 confirmed cases. The number of active cases reduced to just over 500, with 369 officials infected.

Department spokesperson Logan Maistry described the turnaround as encouraging.

“Since 15 March, the department has adopted a careful approach in implementing its COVID-19 disaster management response strategy. The strategy looks at prevention, treatment, and containment with the required personal protective equipment across all correctional facilities in the country,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.