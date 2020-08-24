Browns Farm community calls for police station after Nomvuzo Atoli murder

In the latest tragedy last week, the body of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli was found among rubbish on a dumping site in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Browns Farm in Philippi said that there was a desperate need for a police station in the crime-ridden community.

This comes after the murders of a young woman and a teenager in the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

Two months ago, 17-year-old Amahle Quku was killed and her naked body was found dumped on a field in the area.

In the latest tragedy last week, the body of 22-year-old Nomvuzo Atoli was found among rubbish on a dumping site.

Nomvuzo's sister, Landiswa Atoli, believes that a SAPS station in the area would help curb crime and allow officers to respond to emergencies quicker.

She said that the closest police station was based in Nyanga, which they would have to reach by taxi.

“Nyanga Police Station is far and when we have a problem we need to travel far. Imagine when there’s a problem at night, we can’t go to the police station because there’s nothing.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.