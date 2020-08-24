20°C / 22°C
Tweeps lock horns over Pearl Thusi as BET cancels Tol Ass Mo, Mome interview

BET Africa has decided not to air an interview with Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu and his wife, Mome.

FILE: Pearl Thusi. Picture: @pearlthusi/Instagram.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – BET Africa has decided not to air Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu and Mome’s interview on Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi following outrage on social media.

Tweeps dragged Pearl Thusi after she shared her guest line-up for her show’s return in a now deleted video on Twitter.

Thusi was accused of being “tone deaf,” following her post, as Tol Ass Mo faces rape charges brought against him by actress Lerato Moloi.

Tweeps wanted to know why Thusi would interview Tol Ass Mo. The Queen Sono actress reportedly defended the interview, but later deleted the post. She compared it to the interview that US journalist Gayle King had with R Kelly, who faces allegations of child molestation and grooming.

Following her response, Thusi faced more flak on social media. However, some came to her defence. Others said the outrage against Thusi was not justified, adding that BET Africa and Tol Ass Mo are to blame.

BET Africa later announced that it would not air the interview.

“BET Africa confirms that the Tol Ass Mo and Mome interview from the upcoming new season of ‘Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi’ will not be aired on the channel out of respect for the current environment, legal proceedings and the basis of impartiality.”

