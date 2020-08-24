Tweeps lock horns over Pearl Thusi as BET cancels Tol Ass Mo, Mome interview

BET Africa has decided not to air an interview with Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu and his wife, Mome.

Tweeps dragged Pearl Thusi after she shared her guest line-up for her show’s return in a now deleted video on Twitter.

Thusi was accused of being “tone deaf,” following her post, as Tol Ass Mo faces rape charges brought against him by actress Lerato Moloi.

Tweeps wanted to know why Thusi would interview Tol Ass Mo. The Queen Sono actress reportedly defended the interview, but later deleted the post. She compared it to the interview that US journalist Gayle King had with R Kelly, who faces allegations of child molestation and grooming.

Pearl Thusi stays getting L's for her absolute and utter tone deafness..



Sis cannot read the room for anything..



Nobody wanted some feel good interview about a rapist. Especially not now when were in the midst of a GBV epidemic.. — A Black Woman 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) August 22, 2020

You are missing the point! Your tone to interviewing Tol Ass Mo was completely different compared to Gayle’s. You were excited to be interviewing him whereas Gayle was seeking to hold R Kelly accountable. It’s ridiculous for you to flip it as if it’s the same thing. pic.twitter.com/Z5voqfp4Fj — Busi Lethole #JusticeForShoni (@BusiLethole) August 23, 2020

@pearlthusi it would be great to understand what made you want to interview him with the current allegations when GBV is robbing the country of its women. What happened to Wathintabafazi wathintimbokodo? Where is your empathy 🤔 — Lancaster (@Lancast06187973) August 23, 2020

Following her response, Thusi faced more flak on social media. However, some came to her defence. Others said the outrage against Thusi was not justified, adding that BET Africa and Tol Ass Mo are to blame.

🚨🚨📣 Don’t weaponize (use women against each other @leratommoloi and @PearlThusi to make ur point. #LeratoMoloi is a victim, #Pearl is an #activist in her own right u don’t hv to agree wt me I know her work. #BehindScenes is not just a tv show...#TallAsSMo should be trending. — PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) August 23, 2020

Pearl Thusi is the best human being ever. A very smart, talented young woman.. she can be South Africas first female president. — Prof H William Dube (@ProfDube) August 23, 2020

BET Africa later announced that it would not air the interview.

“BET Africa confirms that the Tol Ass Mo and Mome interview from the upcoming new season of ‘Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi’ will not be aired on the channel out of respect for the current environment, legal proceedings and the basis of impartiality.”

BET Africa confirms that the Tol Ass Mo and Mome interview from the upcoming new season of Behind the Story with Pearl Thusi will not be aired on the channel out of respect for the current environment, legal proceedings and the basis of impartiality. — BET Africa (@BET_Africa) August 23, 2020

