ANC must lead in fighting government corruption - Hanekom

African National Congress (ANC) veteran and chairperson of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Derek Hanekom said that serious levels of corruption needed to be tackled in government.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) veteran and chairperson of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Derek Hanekom, on Monday maintained that the looting of funds meant to fight the COVID-19 pandemic was disturbing.

Hanekom said that serious levels of corruption needed to be tackled in government.

“It is a very serious issue that has to be tackled on two fronts. Firstly, the government has to do the right thing, and secondly, the ANC has to do the right thing and guide those in government to do what they need to do,” he said.

Hanekom also believes the appropriate action should be taken.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote a letter to members of the governing party amid widespread allegations of corruption involving ANC leaders.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that these sentiments expressed by Ramaphosa were first expressed by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) earlier this month.

“We are doing all of these things to make sure we are transparent in our duties and are aware of what our own cadres are involved in, those that might otherwise end up catching the public attention,” Mabe said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.