Alex family suspect cover up after teen finds mother’s lifeless body in bathroom

An Alexandra family is awaiting a second post-mortem after a 14-year-old discovered the body of his mother in the family home, moments after their father allegedly told them not to enter the bathroom where she was found.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of an Alexandra woman whose body was discovered by her 14-year-old son has told Eyewitness News they suspect there is a cover-up because the evidence in the case was simply disappearing.

The Alexandra mother, who cannot be named in order to protect her children, was found dead by her teenage son on 16 June – just moments after her estranged husband told him not to enter the bathroom.

The family questioned the initial post mortem report which stated that she died of natural causes – that report has since been retracted, while the family waits for a second report.

Peggy Thage said her sister was allegedly last seen alive by her estranged husband.

He told his six-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son not to enter the locked bathroom.

The children climbed through a window, where the eldest made the starling discovery. He found his mother's body with her head inside a bucket of water.

Thage said the teenager had given the police a statement.

“They started calling “Mom”, and their Mom was not responding. The 14-year-old looked through the window and saw his mother lying down and he decided to jump inside the bathroom to try and open from inside.”

She said after the family complained about the inconsistencies in the post-mortem report stating that the 36-year-old died of natural causes – they were now waiting for a second report.

“We explained exactly how she was found in the bathroom, which was very alarming to the doctor. Then he said he is withdrawing the entire report, and then he is going to do a second post-mortem and said he also wanted to see the pictures.”

The police have confirmed toEWN they were investigating a murder case and were still awaiting a post-mortem report.

