14 flats gutted after fire in building housing Grey Street Mosque

The two-storey building houses several flats, shops and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

The aftermath of a fire at the historical Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban on 24 August 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
34 minutes ago

DURBAN - Fourteen flats have been gutted following a blaze in the historical Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban.

The two-storey building houses several flats, shops and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

The Juma Musjid Mosque is unaffected.

eThekwini fire and emergency department regional commander Alfred Newman said that while 14 flats had been destroyed in the fire, there were no fatalities.

"All persons were accounted, so no persons were injured. We were concerned about the mosque that's inside the building and we can report that that has been unaffected."

Newman said that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

"We have reports of the fire starting in flat number three and at this stage the cause of the fire is unknown."

Firefighters are now inspecting the building to make sure that no one was trapped inside.

