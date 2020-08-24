14 flats gutted after fire in building housing Grey Street Mosque

The two-storey building houses several flats, shops and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

DURBAN - Fourteen flats have been gutted following a blaze in the historical Juma Musjid Trust Madressa in Durban.

The two-storey building houses several flats, shops and the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere.

The Juma Musjid Mosque is unaffected.

“There is a fire at the Mosque in Grey st, Durban CBD. The fire department is on scene. We also have several ambulances at the scene but no report of casualties as yet. Cause of fire unknown,” Robert McKenzie, KZN EMS Spokesperson. @NkoRaphael



Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/nTiVUnAArE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2020

Firefighters have stabilized the blaze. No casualties have been reported but safety officers are preparing to do a final inspection inside the historical two-story building to ensure that there is no one trapped inside. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/Au2H0V8TvE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2020

eThekwini fire and emergency department regional commander Alfred Newman said that while 14 flats had been destroyed in the fire, there were no fatalities.

"All persons were accounted, so no persons were injured. We were concerned about the mosque that's inside the building and we can report that that has been unaffected."

Newman said that the cause of the blaze was being investigated.

"We have reports of the fire starting in flat number three and at this stage the cause of the fire is unknown."

Firefighters are now inspecting the building to make sure that no one was trapped inside.

