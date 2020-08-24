20°C / 22°C
1 child killed, another wounded in Elsies River housing protest

The incident appears to be related to housing issues.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An eight-year-old boy has been shot dead and a 12-year-old girl has been wounded amid clashes between protesters and law enforcement near Elsies River, in Cape Town.

The incident appears to be related to housing issues.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk has details said: “Crime scene experts are still in the area combing for clues.

"According to reports this morning, law enforcement officers were inspecting houses authorised for re-evaluation by the department in The Range, across Epping Forest. Shots were fired at law enforcement officers. Two children were struck by stray bullets.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

