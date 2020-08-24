1 child killed, another wounded in Elsies River housing protest

The incident appears to be related to housing issues.

CAPE TOWN - An eight-year-old boy has been shot dead and a 12-year-old girl has been wounded amid clashes between protesters and law enforcement near Elsies River, in Cape Town.

The police's Fredrick van Wyk has details said: “Crime scene experts are still in the area combing for clues.

"According to reports this morning, law enforcement officers were inspecting houses authorised for re-evaluation by the department in The Range, across Epping Forest. Shots were fired at law enforcement officers. Two children were struck by stray bullets.”

