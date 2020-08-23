Zikalala: Over 60% of KZN healthcare recovered from COVID-19

Premier Zikalala was speaking during his weekly update about the latest developments on pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said more than 60% of healthcare workers in the province have recovered from COVID-19.

“Out of the 5,885 healthcare workers, who have been infected with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 60% have recovered.”

He has warned residents to be weary and continue to stay safe under level two of the nationwide lockdown.

“People may be tempted to think that COVID-19 is no longer a threat. We have seen these in other countries, and we must learn from such painful experiences that they have gone through. We must do all we can to avert the second wave.”

He's welcomed the opening of the tourism sector, saying it will boost the province's economy.

“We will, as the province, soon be launching our economic recovery plan, as we rebuild our economy and strive to create more jobs for our people.”

KwaZulu-Natal has over 100,000 COVID-19 cases and over 1,900 people have succumbed to the virus.

