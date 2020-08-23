Veteran sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku to be laid to rest today

The former City Press editor’s death this week sent shockwaves across the industry.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku will be laid to rest in Durban on Sunday.

Mseleku’s family said he died of a COVID-19 related illness.

With only 50 people allowed to be physically present during proceedings in adherence to coronavirus regulations, proceedings will also be live streamed for friends, fans and colleague who cannot attend the send-off.

Safa president Danny Jordaan has paid tribute to Mseleku, saying he was a giant in every right.

