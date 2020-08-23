Uyinene Mrwetyana’s mom hopes to open wellness centre in fight against GBV

The University of Cape Town student was raped and killed at the Post Office in Claremont before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

JOHANNESBURG - With Monday marking exactly a year since the killing of Uyinene Mrwetyana, her family said they would not be silenced by the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

The University of Cape Town student was raped and killed at the Post Office in Claremont before her body was dumped in Khayelitsha.

It later emerged that Post Office employee Luyanda Botha had pre-meditated the killing and tried to cover it up.

The crime sparked widespread outrage and brought into sharp focus the plight of many women who far too often lose their lives at the hands of men.

Speaking to Newsroom Afrika, Mrwetyana’s mother, Nomangwane, said they hoped to transform the site where her daughter was murdered into a wellness center to help victims of gender-based violence.

“This really took my by surprise. I want to change this place of pain into a place of healing to assist other victims of gender-based violence and other families.”

She said Uyinene passing left a gaping hole in the family.

“I miss her caring. I miss everything about Uyinene. She was such a dynamic person. She was caring, dynamic and very outspoken. Those are the things I miss. I miss my cheerleader.”

