uMthwalume murders: ANCWL calls for specialised investigation

The KwaZulu-Natal south coast community is grip by fear after the bodies of five women in the area over the past six months, sparking fears of a serial killer on the loose.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is calling for specialised investigation into the so-called uMthwalume mystery murders.

Two men were initially arrested in connection with the crime, but one allegedly committed suicide while in police custody.

The other suspect has been released due to a lack of evidence.

The ANCWL has joined growing calls for the investigation looking into the murders to be expedited.

It said it finds it hard to believe reports that exonerate the second suspect, when he was initially identified and implicated by the first.

Even though Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community last week, residents of uMthwalume said the crimes have left them paralyzed with fear as no one has been brought to book.

In a statement, the ANCWL called on government to find the root causes of violence and to study the behavioural attitudes of men and boys.

