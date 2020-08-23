‘The virus is still upon us’: Public urged to remain vigilant, drink responsibly

Restrictions have been eased, to allow for more movement as more sectors of the economy reopen including bars, taverns.

JOHANNESBURG - Police say they remain on high alert to ensure public order across the country.

The South African Police Service warned that stringent measures are still in place, including the wearing of masks, social distancing and a strict 10pm curfew.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said action has already been taken against those who break the law.

“We have arrested a few people, like a tavern owner, as a he had allowed more than the number of people allowed into his tavern. Then there was a club owner. We continue to call on people to please comply with regulations.

These measures are in place to protect them. The virus is still upon us.”

The comments from SAPS came as three Tshwane metro police officers died while giving chase to a suspected drunk driver.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said she was saddened by the deaths of.

The officers tried to stop the suspect after noticing he was driving recklessly along oncoming traffic.

In a bid to avoid arrest, he sped off, resulting in a head-on collision with on duty officers on the N4.

The trio and the driver died on the scene, while a woman, who was in the suspect’s vehicle, has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The MEC’s spokesperson Pinkie Numa said this was concerning given that it happened less than a week since the sale of alcohol was unbanned.

“As government, we continue to plead with citizens to drink responsibly, to prevent the senseless loss of life. MEC Mazibuko has sent heartfelt condolences to the police member’s families and colleagues after they passed away on duty.”

