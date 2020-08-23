Schools ready to receive pupils on Monday

With the school year expected to conclude on 15 December due to a trimmed down curriculum, the race to revive the academic calendar is in motion.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education said it’s ready to welcome the remainder of the grades back to the classroom on Monday.

With the school year expected to conclude on 15 December due to a trimmed down curriculum, the race to revive the academic calendar is in motion.

Those in special needs facilities return to school after five months of remote learning.

All public schools were forced to close their doors last month after Cabinet decided on a four week break following concerns about increasing COVID-19 infections.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said pupils will have to readjust to the new normal and urged parents to mentally prepare their children for the change.

Mhlanga said schools must continue to practice social distancing and provide a timetable model to ensure there is no overcrowding.

The department warned that the effects of the pandemic will be with schools for at least three years and work not finished in 2021 will be carried over to the next year.

Download the EWN app to your [iOS ](http://JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education said it’s ready to welcome the remainder of the grades back to the classroom on Monday.With the school year expected to conclude on 15 December due to a trimmed down curriculum, the race to revive the academic calendar is in motion.Those in special needs facilities return to school after five months of remote learning.All public schools were forced to close their doors last month after Cabinet decided on a four week break following concerns about increasing COVID-19 infections.The department’s Elijah Mhlanga said pupils will have to readjust to the new normal and urged parents to mentally prepare their children for the change.Mhlanga said schools must continue to practice social distancing and provide a timetable model to ensure there is no overcrowding.The department warned that the effects of the pandemic will be with schools for at least three years and work not finished in 2021 will be carried over to the next year.Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.)or Android device.