Ramaphosa on corruption: The ANC stands as Accused No. 1

In a letter, Ramaphosa reminds members of reflections made during the 54th conference about corruption and how it robs South Africans.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party must confront the stark reality that it is now “accused number one” for corruption.

He's called on the ANC to be sensitive to the concerns raised by citizens about the organisation's role in combating corrupt activities.

The Special Investigating Unit is probing allegations of tender fraud worth billions related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

In his letter, Ramaphosa speaks about corruption, among others, saying the ANC should distance itself from any member accused of corruption.

The president penned the letter at a time when several senior party members are accused of PPE tender fraud. They include his spokesperson Khusela Diko, his son Andile, as well as Gauteng MEC for Health Bandile Masuku and his wife Loyiso.

Ramaphosa said corruption was robbing the most vulnerable of citizens. He warns those using the party as a steppingstone to power to leave the ANC.

He also admits a lack of discipline among members. Meanwhile, the ANC will use the services of independent lawyers and forensic experts to advise the party on how to deal with corrupt elements linked to PEE tender graft.

