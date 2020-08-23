Ramaphosa: Every cadre accused of corruption must be held accountable

Ramaphosa has penned a letter to the party's members amid widespread allegations of misconduct implicating the organisation's leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling on the party to send every member reported to be involved in corruption to the organisation’s integrity commission immediately.

“Every cadre accused of, or reported to be involved in, corrupt practices must account to the integrity commission immediately or face disciplinary processes.”

With the ANC’s reputation under serious scrutiny, Ramaphosa said the organisation was facing one of its greatest challenges since the advent of democracy.

In the letter, Ramaphosa references the party’s 54th national conference in 2017 where even then the ANC had already taken note of an increase in misconduct within its ranks.

He said the ANC NEC recognises the “justifiable public outrage” sparked by recent reports of corruption even during a pandemic, adding that these claims have caused the party to “dip its head in shame”.

Several high-ranking members and their families have been implicated in the looting of COVID-19 related funds through dodgy procurement deals worth millions.

The revelations have also exposed what many call the strife within the organisation, which is worsened by deepening factional battles.

While conceding that corruption within the ANC has been allowed to continue, and at times, to flourish, Ramaphosa says this should mark “a turning point” for the organisation.