Petrol price set to drop soon

Motorists may soon breathe a sigh of relief as next month's fuel prices are expected to show a slight drop.

JOHANNESBURG - After months of increases, motorists may soon breathe a sigh of relief as next month's fuel prices are expected to show a slight drop.

In its mid-month predications, the Automobile Association (AA) said petrol prices will see minor reductions.

AA said this is due to a tug-of-war between international oil prices and the Rand/US dollar exchange rate.

The AA's Layton Beard added that petrol is currently set for a decrease of around nine cents a litre with diesel coming down by around seven cents.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.