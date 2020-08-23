OR Tambo International Airport braces for increased traffic

There’s already increased air traffic this weekend, with many taking advantage of the further reopening of the tourism sector.

JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo International Airport said it was bracing for an increase in traffic this week with more people travelling across the country under level 2 of the lockdown.

There’s already increased air traffic this weekend, with many taking advantage of the further reopening of the tourism sector.

The Kruger National Park website crashed this week due to a spike in demand for bookings.

The airport’s Samukelo Khambule said while passenger numbers were still at about 10% of pre-lockdown levels, they expected this figure to grow as month end approaches.

“As with business air travel, we anticipate a gradual increase in demand. However, with spring approaching, we expect an increase in passenger traffic. We must emphasise, the passengers who have not been inside an airport for months will find a range of measures that have been put in place that need to be followed at all times.”

Under level 2, international travel is still prohibited.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.