Nomvuzo Atoli’s family frustrated as killer still free

CAPE TOWN - The relatives of Nomvuzo Atoli, who was killed in Philippi, say police have been tight-lipped about their investigation into the murder.

The 22-year-old woman’s was left on a dumping site in Browns Farm. Community members made the gruesome discovery on Thursday. The deceased sustained injuries to her head.

Atoli's sister said it was scary and frustrating that the person responsible for taking her sister's life was still free.

She said detectives had not visited the family since her sister’s body was found.

While she understands police may not be able to divulge any details about their probe just yet, she said the family would appreciate a visit to at least explain the investigation process or to find out if they're working on any leads.

“Since she passed away, no one has come to tell us what they’re doing. The police officers need to play their role.”

The devastated woman said her sister was a friendly person and her terrible death has left a huge void in their hearts.

She said the family has been dealt a double blow as they're also still struggling to come to terms with the loss of Nomvuzo’s mother, who died after suffering a stroke in April this year.

