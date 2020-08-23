No arrests yet after Nomvuzo Atoli’s body found

Community members made the gruesome discovery early Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A search is still under way for those responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old Philippi woman.

Nomvuzo Atoli’s body was left on a dumping site in Browns Farm.

Residents of the Siyanyanzela informal settlement are living in fear following yet another gruesome murder in the community.

Michael Bangani, the community police forum chairperson of ward 80 in Browns Farm, said they want Atoli’s killers to be brought to book.

“We are scared and angry about this murder. We request police to come to the party and to arrest those responsible for her murder.”

Community members found the 22-year-old woman's body on Thursday morning. It was dumped among rubbish in a large green and white container. She had sustained injuries to the head.

Bangani said this tragedy came as residents were still battling to come to terms with the grisly murder of 17-year-old Amahle Quku, whose naked body was found dumped in a field in the area two months ago.

