Free State Health Dept increases COVID-19 bed capacity

On Saturday, the provincial government launched a 113-bed facility at the Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein as it ramps up its preparedness levels.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department said it would avail more beds to various health facilities in the province as it expected an increase in COVID-19 infections in the coming days.

Free State has now 3,461 COVID-19 positive cases and 567 deaths.

The Free State is now ramping up its bed capacity. The provincial government has warned that it expects a surge in coronavirus infection cases, as the country has now moved to level two of the lockdown.

The Health Department’s Mondli Mvambi said: “We’re anticipating that there might just be more cases so we need to be ready.”

The department said more bed would be distributed to a number of facilities, including the Bongani Hospital in Welkom.

