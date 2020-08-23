Fredie Blom remembered as community hero after passing

He's known has one of the oldest men in the country, having had been born in the Eastern Cape back in 1904.

CAPE TOWN – Residents in Delft have hailed Fredie Blom a hero in the community.

Blom, affectionately known as Oupa, passed away on Saturday at the age of 116.

He's known has one of the oldest men in the country, having had been born in the Eastern Cape back in 1904.

Blom survived the 1918 Spanish flu, which much like the coronavirus pandemic, left a trail of destruction across the globe.

He also lived through two world wars. Family friend Andre Naidoo said Blom is survived by his wife, who is now 86 years old.

“He married a young woman. I think he was about 70 years old when he found Ouma Blom. They’ve been together for over 50 years.”

The Delft Senior Forum's Gadija Francis said Blom was still strong when he celebrated his birthday during lockdown in May.

“He never had birthday parties like that, but we planned his birthday party every year.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.