Elective surgeries resume as COVID-19 hospitalisations decline

Over the past few months, healthcare facilities were focussing all resources on the coronavirus pandemic but now, as infections begin to stabilise, some elective surgeries are resuming.

CAPE TOWN - As the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals continue to decline, Netcare hospitals have fully resumed elective surgeries.

Netcare’s Jacques Du Plessis said as the number of COVID-19 patients in their hospitals continue to decline, non-urgent elective surgeries have fully resumed.

He said the hospitals remained vigilant in taking precautions to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Patients are required to test for the virus at least 72 hours before their planned admission and then self-quarantine from the time of testing till their admission.

Some state hospitals are apparently going the same route. At this week's COVID-19 update Digicon, Western Cape health boss Dr Keith Cloete, explained the department planned to resume elective surgeries at public facilities.

“Everybody needs to have a test to see whether they COVID-19 positive before they come in. You have to observe hygiene, so even our introduction of elective surgery is going to be slower because of the COVID-19 reality.”

