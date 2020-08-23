EC Health Dept denies allegations of COVID-19 corruption, fraud

The 'Daily Dispatch' published an article regarding a tender that was allegedly awarded to an East London businessman who has been dead for two years.

CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape Health Department denied allegations of corruption and fraud linked to a dodgy COVID-19 tender.

According to the article, the deceased’s company scored a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender worth almost R1 million from the provincial health department.

The provincial government recently disclosed a list of more than 600 vendors employed for the procurement of COVID-19 related services.

The article goes further to say, Odwa KK Matshaya was the sole director of 2ks Construction and Projects when he died and that company is included in the list released by government.

The health department’s superintendent-general, Dr Thobile Mbengashe however, says the company was not awarded a PPE tender.

“It was a contract that was given public works to do minor renovation at one of our hospitals - the Victoria Hospital - and the owner did the work.”

He said the list of vendors were disclosed to ensure the procurement process is transparent and available for any review.

The department encouraged concerned employees and members of the public to report any wrong doing to law enforcement agencies.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

