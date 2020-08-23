Ramaphosa: COVID-19 corruption an unforgivable betrayal

In a letter released on Sunday, issued to African National Congress (ANC) members, the president said the party remains deeply implicated in South Africa’s corruption problem.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has described COVID-19 corruption as “an unforgivable betrayal” for the millions of South Africans who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

“What has caused the greatest outrage is that there are private sector companies and individuals (including civil servants) who have exploited a grave medical, social and economic crisis to wrongfully enrich themselves. This is an unforgivable betrayal for the millions of South Africans who are being negatively affected by the impact of COVID-19, experiencing hunger daily, hopelessness and joblessness.”

He further said the ANC and its leaders stand accused of corruption, describing his party as “Accused No. 1”.

“As the NEC has determined, we now need to draw a line in the sand. We need to act urgently; we need to be decisive and we need to demonstrate a clear political will. The time has come for the ANC to be unflinching in restoring the values, ethics and standing of our organisation.

“Our deeds must, always, match our words. We cannot as the ANC rightfully call ourselves leaders of society if we fail to lead the people in eradicating corruption from our own ranks.”

Ramaphosa called on the ANC to confront corruption and to live up to the legacy of freedom fighters, like former president Nelson Mandela.

“As the inheritors of the legacy of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela, we must be honest with our people and ourselves. We must acknowledge that our movement, the African National Congress, has been and remains deeply implicated in South Africa’s corruption problem. We have to be sensitive to the concerns that are being raised by our people about our role as a movement in corrupt activities.”

Ramaphosa said at its last meeting, at the beginning of this month, the ANC NEC acknowledged the public outrage caused by recent reports of corruption.

“It said these developments cause us ‘collectively to dip our heads in shame and to humble ourselves before the people’. The NEC recognised that it had a clear mandate from the 54th National Conference to deal decisively with corruption and to restore the integrity and values of the ANC. It said this is a responsibility it cannot defer, outsource or avoid. Now is the time, the NEC has resolved, to make a break with the past and to act.”

