Culpable homicide case opened after deaths of TMPD cops

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have opened a case of culpable homicide following the death of three Tshwane metro police officers who lost their lives while giving chase to a suspected drunk driver.

It’s understood the officers tried to stop the suspect after noticing he was driving recklessly along oncoming traffic. In a bid to avoid arrest, he sped off, resulting in a head on collision with on duty officers on the N4.

All three members and the driver died on the scene, while a woman who was in the suspect’s vehicle has been taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said: “Empty and full bottles of alcohol were found in the suspect’s vehicle. The identities of the three officers who were killed will be revealed as soon as their families have been informed.”

