3 Tshwane metro officers, suspect killed in high-speed chase

The officers lost their lives in the early hours of Sunday morning on the N4 between trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street.

JOHANNESBURG - Three Tshwane metro police officers have been killed in a head-on collision during a high-speed chase with a suspected drunk driver.

The officers lost their lives in the early hours of Sunday morning on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street.

It’s understood they’d spotted a vehicle driving recklessly in the Pretoria CBD. Upon approaching, the driver of the vehicle fled, and officers gave chase. During the chaos that ensued, the vehicle in pursuit collided with TMPD vehicles, killing all three officers on scene. The driver of the vehicle also died, while a female passenger is now being treated in hospital.

TMPD’s Isaac Mahamba said empty alcohol bottles were found in the suspect’s vehicle.

“The Tshwane Metro Police Department is saddened by the deaths of three officers. It was around 2am this morning when the officers tried to stop the vehicle. They called for backup and were joined by other members.”

https://t.co/mIAthG7viS

TMPD is saddened as three of its officers are killed in a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/OHDdAMoSRl — Tshwane Metro Police (@TMPDSafety) August 23, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.