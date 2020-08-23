3 arrested in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu; firearms seized

They were nabbed during an intelligence driven operation at the start of the weekend during which officers searched identified houses in the two communities.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspects have been arrested in Khayelitsha and Gugulethu for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

In Khayelitsha members were deployed to a residence in Site B where they seized ammunition and an illegal firearm.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said: “The members proceeded to Gugulethu. Upon searching the house, they found a 9mm pistol with rounds of ammunition. A 42-year-old woman was arrested on charges for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as ammunition. The three suspects are expected in court on Monday, 24 August.”

