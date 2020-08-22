Zikalala: ANC's stance on Zandile Gumede appointment will be discussed by NEC

Zikalala was briefing the South African National Editors’ Forum and the media in a virtual meeting on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said he doesn't think former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede should be appointed to the vacant position of Cooperative Governance MEC.

Zikalala was briefing the South African National Editors’ Forum and the media in a virtual meeting on Friday.

The appointment of Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature took center stage at the meeting with the premier admitting that her appointment has caused confusion and problems.

Gumede’s appointment comes at a time where she’s facing alleged corruption charges in court.

Zikalala said he doubts Gumede would be appointed to any chairperson position at any municipality or to be head of co-operative governance in the province.

“Because she’s coming from local government and there have been issues with her and their municipality. A person who chairs a committee must display the vision, be a supervisor and ensure that the oversight role is performed objectively.”

He said her appointment seemed necessary at the time.

“We acknowledge that it is a situation that is quite difficult to manage. It is solving one problem with another problem because you remove her from the city, from being an ordinary councillor, and others will think that you are promoting her.”

Zikalala said the ANC’s stance on the matter would be discussed at the next national executive committee meeting.

**Download the EWN app to your [iOS ](https://apple.co/3hu1vT5)or [Android ](http://bit.ly/EWNAndroidApp)device.**