'Who gave the orders?': Sandu wants justice after Collins Khosa’s murder

The military ombudsman has recommended that soldiers implicated in Khosa’s killing face disciplinary action.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force Union (Sandu) wants senior SANDF staff to be held accountable for the murder of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa.

Khosa was assaulted and killed, allegedly by members of the defence force, during a lockdown operation outside his home in April.

Law enforcement officers had accused him and his brother-in-law of contravening lockdown regulations for drinking alcohol outside their yard.

The military ombudsman has recommended that the soldiers allegedly involved in Khosa’s killing face an army hearing but soldiers Sandu is not impressed.

Sandu’s Pikkei Greeff said: “We want to know as a union, who gave those orders… we know there were orders given to soldiers on the ground.”

The ombudsman has found that officers acted irregularly and in contravention of their code of conduct.

At the same time, Khosa’s family is suing the state for R10 million.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the implicated members would also be facing criminal charges.

