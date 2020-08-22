UK records 1,288 new COVID-19 cases - government data

Eighteen people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, up from two a day earlier.

LONDON - The United Kingdom recorded 1,288 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 1,033 a day earlier, government figures showed.

The new cases were recorded as the government ramps up testing so it can suppress the spread of the virus and ease restrictions that have crippled the economy.

