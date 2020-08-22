Sanef to award entire media profession the Nat Nakasa Award

Chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase says the forum sets out to lift the veil and bring to life the heroes that stand behind the headlines.

The South African National Editor' Forum (Sanef) will be awarding its coveted Nat Nakasa Award to South Africa’s entire body of journalists who have been covering the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement will be made on Saturday 22 August with the airing of a documentary commissioned to commemorate the vital role journalists play in our society, especially in light of the harsh circumstances journalists as individuals find themselves in during the coronavirus pandemic.

The documentary, which was filmed in recent months while the country still remained under national lockdown regulations, aims to shine a light on the courageous work done by South African journalists on the frontlines in a time of great unease and continued stress due to the global pandemic.

“Set against the backdrop of a country plagued with corruption and economic inequality, the coronavirus lockdown and a world in crisis, Sanef set out to lift the veil and bring to life the heroes that stand behind the headlines as we honour the media with the 2020 Nat Nakasa Award,” says Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase.

The documentary honouring the media with the 2020 award will air on most national news channels tonight, after which it will be available to stream on the official Sanef YouTube page.

