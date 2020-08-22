SA virus cases surpass 600,000 with 3,398 new infections

According to the Health Department, 3,398 new cases were reported over the last 24 hours cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has surpassed the 600,000 mark in the number of COVID-19 cases, with confirmed infections now sitting at 603, 338.

The department said 225 more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded bringing the total national death toll to 12, 843.

The Western Cape still has the highest number of fatalities in the country with 3,713, followed by Gauteng with 3,190 deaths and the Eastern Cape with a total of 2,753 deaths.

The number of recoveries has reached over half a million with a recovery rate of 82%.

Over the past four weeks, the number of new confirmed cases has dropped from a peak of over 12,000 a day to an average of around 4,000 a day.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 21 August. pic.twitter.com/4t09HDOZPR — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) August 21, 2020

